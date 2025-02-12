Vorteilswelt
Stabbed out of fear

Trial: Viennese man threatened flatmates with machetes

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 13:59

Following an alleged machete attack on a 21-year-old man on Schwedenplatz in Vienna's city center, the regional court tried a 27-year-old man on Wednesday. The accused claimed to have stabbed the victim with a pocket knife instead because the victim wanted drugs and to kiss him.

During a house search, a machete with a 40-centimeter-long blade was seized from the 27-year-old, who was represented by lawyer Andreas Reichenbach. However, the partially confessed defendant does not claim to have used it in the attack on a 21-year-old on Vienna's Schwedenplatz last summer. Instead, he says that he stabbed him with a pocket knife he had with him for fruit. "It looked like my hand was going to fall off," said the victim.

No DNA traces found on machete
In the reasons for the verdict, the presiding judge emphasized that it could not be established that a machete in the defendant's possession was used in the crime. No traces of the victim's DNA could be found on the blade. "Someone would have seen the giant knife. In case of doubt, therefore, no machete could be assumed." Both the public prosecutor and defense attorney Andreas Reichenbach accepted the verdict.

Defendant claimed pocket knife as the murder weapon
During the trial in Vienna's Landl district, the Syrian claimed to have been attacked by the 21-year-old. "He hugged me and tried to kiss me," said the accused. Drugs were also allegedly involved. "I wanted to scare him and make him go away." For this reason, he had also stabbed him - but with a pocket knife, which he had thrown into the Danube after his escape.

The two men had met at Schwedenplatz on the night of August 25, 2024. The 21-year-old had bought drugs from the older man several times in the past and spoke to him again about cannabis. The 27-year-old was annoyed that this was happening at quite a high volume in an extremely busy location. An argument ensued and the Syrian initially slapped the younger man in the face. He then went to his moped parked nearby "and struck the 21-year-old with a machete, a machete-like object or a sharp knife", said the public prosecutor.

Zitat Icon

In that situation, I was so annoyed that I took out a knife. I wanted to make him get scared and leave.

Der 27-jährige Angeklagte begründete sein Vorgehen

Defendant stabs victim twice
Two blows hit the victim on the chest and on the right forearm, causing a sharp-edged, gaping wound extending to the bone. The flexor muscles of the forearm were severed. The blade inflicted a five-centimeter-long cut on the 21-year-old's left rib cage. According to the 21-year-old, his arm is still paralyzed today. He cannot lift a glass or wash his head. He can no longer stretch the ring finger and little finger of his right hand. The limited function of his hand is "very painful. I can't stand it."

The accused fled after the crime. He was only tracked down and arrested at the beginning of September. The accused, who comes from Syria, was sentenced to two years' unconditional imprisonment for grievous bodily harm. The victim was awarded 10,000 euros in compensation for pain and suffering. The verdict is already legally binding.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
