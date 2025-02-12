Trial: Viennese man threatened flatmates with machetes

The two men had met at Schwedenplatz on the night of August 25, 2024. The 21-year-old had bought drugs from the older man several times in the past and spoke to him again about cannabis. The 27-year-old was annoyed that this was happening at quite a high volume in an extremely busy location. An argument ensued and the Syrian initially slapped the younger man in the face. He then went to his moped parked nearby "and struck the 21-year-old with a machete, a machete-like object or a sharp knife", said the public prosecutor.