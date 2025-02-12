Valentine's Day special
Up to 900 euros discount on your balcony power plant
Save electricity and become more independent - it's easy with a balcony power station from Greeen Solar. It allows you to generate your own solar power directly on your balcony, terrace or in your garden. As part of Green Solar's exclusive Valentine's Day promotion, there is now a discount of up to €900 on a set with an Anker storage system and free smart meter.
What is a balcony power plant?
With a balcony power plant from Green Solar, you can produce your own energy and immediately reduce your electricity costs. Everything you need:
- A balcony power plant from Green Solar with one to four solar modules,
- an inverter that converts the solar power into usable household electricity,
- and, depending on the location, the right mount for your balcony, terrace, garden or flat roof.
Connection is very simple: you simply plug your balcony power plant into the socket using a Schuko plug - and your household is supplied directly with self-generated solar power. Thanks to the flexible installation, the system is also suitable for tenants who want to use sustainable energy without much effort.
Where can I install a balcony power plant?
- Balcony - railing or floor mounting possible
- Terrace - Simply set up and connect
- Garden - Ideal for maximum hours of sunshine
- Flat roof or garage roof - Even more yield!
Why a storage unit?
Without a storage unit, you can only use the solar power generated when the sun is shining. With the Anker storage system, you can store surplus energy and use it later - for example in the evening for lighting, household appliances or the home office. This increases self-consumption and also saves energy costs.
What is a smart meter?
Smart meters for balcony power plants are digital meters that measure and monitor the electricity generated by small photovoltaic systems on balconies. They enable precise billing of self-generated electricity and help users to better control their energy consumption and feed-in to the grid. By integrating smart meters, balcony power plants can be operated more efficiently, which helps to promote renewable energies and reduce electricity costs.
Save up to €900 now & get a free smart meter!
For a limited time only: Don't miss Green Solar's Valentine's Day promotion with up to €900 off your balcony power plant set with storage! You'll also receive a free smart meter, which you can use to track your savings and energy flows in real time. Get it now & use solar power yourself!
