“The whistles against Trump surprised me”

Injured new signing

In Toronto, Brandon Ingram has been under contract for a few days, a player who is supposed to lead the young team in hot phases and also find solutions on his own with the ball in his hands. However, the veteran, who like Pöltl was drafted into the Billion League in 2016, has not played for weeks due to injury. And that's not going to change any time soon...

Things are looking better for the Vienna native, who is expected to be completely over his hip injury soon. "I can already do everything except play full-contact basketball" - he will be back on board after the break for the All-Star Game at the latest. However, the team's development is more important than winning - the train towards the play-offs seems to have left the station: "It's better to build something up and then really attack," says Pöltl. Who is playing the best of his now nine seasons in the NBA in terms of points and rebounds: "I found my rhythm early on, but what's more important to me than my numbers is that we play good basketball as a team."