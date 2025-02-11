Trump's ex-advisor
Wall fraud: Bannon pleads guilty
Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a fraud trial in connection with the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico.
In the case, Bannon and an organization called "We Build The Wall" were accused of money laundering and fraud, among other things, by the New York District Attorney's Office. They are said to have collected more than 15 million dollars (around 14.5 million euros) from donors over the course of a year with false promises.
Former Trump adviser Bannon had already been temporarily arrested in August 2020 on suspicion of embezzling large sums of donations together with three accomplices. The donations were actually intended to finance Trump's major election promises.
Imprisoned for four months the previous year
However, Bannon was never brought to trial in the case because Trump pardoned him on 19 January 2021 - one day before the end of his term of office. Bannon spent almost four months in prison last year for refusing to testify before the US Congress about the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters on 6 January 2021.
Bannon does not have an official role in Trump's new administration. However, he remains an influential figure for parts of the political right in the US, particularly through his podcast entitled "The War Room".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
