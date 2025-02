Paris St. Germain storm towards the round of 16

Ousmane Dembele played the biggest part in the fifth consecutive competitive win. The 27-year-old scored the first penalty. Pierre Lees-Melou fended off Dembele's shot in the penalty area with his hand, and Vitinha (21) confidently converted the spot-kick. Shortly before the break, the hosts allowed Dembele to run unchallenged into the penalty area and finish with a left-footed shot into the near corner. With a little luck, the striker completed his brace in the 66th minute - this time with the right. It was his sixth goal of the season in the "premier class".