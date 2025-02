This is how grotesque the government negotiations are going

The record for the longest government negotiations was set on the 129th day. We are now on day 135: FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl was given the task of forming a government by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on 6 January. Before that, the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS tried unsuccessfully to form a three-party government. The current situation: Kickl and ÖVP leader Christian Stocker are playing the blame game, no one wants to get up from the negotiating table. This path to a possible impasse was preceded by weeks of wrangling - the most decisive moments: