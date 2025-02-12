Twelve years unbeaten! Run of success continues

Dominance has a name: Gernot Bruckmann! The man from Villach secured the title in the F3P class at the Model Aerobatics Indoor World Championships in Switzerland last weekend. He prevailed against 31 athletes from ten nations. The world championship was held for the first time in 2013 and has been held six times in this category. In the end, Bruckmann always shone from the top step of the podium, making him the best in the world for twelve years. "I focused specifically on this in my preparation. I trained for 30 hours from November to January. The goal was to remain the only world champion in this category," says the 33-year-old happily.