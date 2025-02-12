The great settlement of tastes

Incidentally, taste experiences have only been available at the Benediktinermarkt in Klagenfurt since 1948; before that, markets were held in other places: The weekly market was previously held on Alter Platz. Fruit was once sold on Dr. Arthur Lemisch-Platz, which was even called Obstplatz. Kardinalplatz served as a vegetable market for wholesalers, Feldmarschall Conrad-Platz as a market for pigs and Heiligengeistplatz as a fish market. Hay and straw were sold on Heuplatz. Weekly markets were also held on Neuer Platz, formerly Kaiser Franz Joseph-Platz. You can still hear what the meat market was for.