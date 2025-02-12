Tirol Holding would have liked a showpiece building

Around 5000 square meters are available on Südring

Now a new solution seems to be on the horizon. One that appears somewhat more modest than the one in the city center: the building of the former ARZ general data center on Innsbruck's Südring could soon serve as a new home for Tirol Holding. Tiroler Versicherung was last housed here during the renovation of its headquarters in Wilhelm-Greil-Straße, which took several years. However, it has now moved in, freeing up suitable space in the striking red building on Innsbruck's Südring near the Westbahnhof station.