Organic cheers

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 16:00

The well-known wine village of Gumpoldskirchen in the district of Mödling is now trimming its vines to be organic. A trend that the winegrowing president also likes - and tastes good!

The idea is ripening by the hour, like the grapes in autumn, and in the deep cellars of the winegrowers in the Heurigenot in the district of Mödling, despite the hibernation around the tanks, there is something of a spring-like atmosphere of new beginnings. This, in turn, is thanks to the idea of star winemaker couple Martina and Johannes Gebeshuber, who prefer to toast ecologically. "We want to help nature make a breakthrough in the vineyards, from the tender vine to the gnarled cane. So that the rare praying mantises can find a habitat again," assures biologist Peter Schleimer, who was brought on board.

300 hectares of vineyards
There are many opportunities for the crawling, sprawling fauna to spread out. This is because 80 percent of the agricultural land in and around Gumpoldskirchen is vineyards. "Of these 300 hectares, a third is already being cultivated organically," announced Ferdinand Köck, head of the village, and Dagmar Händler, deputy mayor, with a clear ecological conscience. This prospect and vision has now even lured winegrowing president Johannes Schmuckenschlager to the "metropolis of good drops". fassfest" winegrowers' association chairman Robert Grill is also behind these plans. Especially as wineries from outside the region are also cordially invited to join the organic network. The highlight of the great natural wine pressing: Gumpoldskirchen's official certification as an organic wine metropolis, a first in the whole of Austria. 

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
