300 hectares of vineyards

There are many opportunities for the crawling, sprawling fauna to spread out. This is because 80 percent of the agricultural land in and around Gumpoldskirchen is vineyards. "Of these 300 hectares, a third is already being cultivated organically," announced Ferdinand Köck, head of the village, and Dagmar Händler, deputy mayor, with a clear ecological conscience. This prospect and vision has now even lured winegrowing president Johannes Schmuckenschlager to the "metropolis of good drops". fassfest" winegrowers' association chairman Robert Grill is also behind these plans. Especially as wineries from outside the region are also cordially invited to join the organic network. The highlight of the great natural wine pressing: Gumpoldskirchen's official certification as an organic wine metropolis, a first in the whole of Austria.