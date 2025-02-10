Crop losses
Pineapple juice is becoming scarcer and more expensive on the world market
The fruit juice industry has complained that the supply of pineapple juice is becoming scarcer and more expensive. "Producers' stocks are largely exhausted and the harvests in the main growing countries are smaller than usual," the association announced.
Juice producers are receiving smaller quantities. In addition, the fresh fruit on the market is significantly smaller than usual. It was initially unclear whether retail juice prices would rise. According to the price comparison portal Idealo, pineapple juice from well-known brands made from concentrate still cost the same on Monday as it did a year ago - 2.89 to 3.55 euros per liter. Discounters currently offer direct juices for 2.99 euros per liter.
Price for industry has risen
In Thailand and the Philippines, the harvest volumes have fallen to less than 50 percent of the previous harvest volumes due to drought, said the fruit juice industry association. In Costa Rica, extreme drought and heavy rainfall had also led to crop failures. According to the VdF, direct juice now costs the industry around 1300 US dollars (around 1253 euros) per tonne, which is 50 percent more than six months ago.
The world's largest producer of pineapple juice concentrate is Thailand, followed by the Philippines and Indonesia. Direct juice comes mainly from Costa Rica. Due to the climatic conditions, only regions near the equator are suitable for cultivation.
