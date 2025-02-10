Pineapple juice is becoming scarcer and more expensive on the world market

Price for industry has risen

In Thailand and the Philippines, the harvest volumes have fallen to less than 50 percent of the previous harvest volumes due to drought, said the fruit juice industry association. In Costa Rica, extreme drought and heavy rainfall had also led to crop failures. According to the VdF, direct juice now costs the industry around 1300 US dollars (around 1253 euros) per tonne, which is 50 percent more than six months ago.