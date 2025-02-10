Expensive top model
Volvo EX30 Cross Country: The rubber-booted Feschak
With the Cross Country label, introduced in 1997, Volvo has in the past ennobled large estate cars. Now there is also a compact five-door model with this label.
As in the past for other model series, Volvo is now also offering a more robust Cross Country variant for the compact EX30, which is based on the top Ultra equipment line. Available from late spring at prices starting at 54,990 euros, the equipment version is designed to enable off-road excursions thanks to an increased ground clearance of 19 centimeters.
A twin-motor all-wheel drive system with 315 kW/428 hp ensures propulsion on all roads and paths. With a 69 kWh battery, the small crossover offers a range of 427 kilometers according to WLTP.
Other features include 18-inch alloy wheels, widened wheel arches, underride protection at the front and rear and front and rear aprons in matt gray. Where the radiator grille is traditionally located, there is also a matt gray inlay showing the topography of the Kebnekaise mountains in northern Sweden.
If you want to use the EX30 Cross Country for adventurous excursions, you can also order special accessories from Volvo, such as a load carrier, roof box, 18-inch off-road tires and mud flaps.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.