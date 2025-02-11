Help for the seriously ill: Tyrol breaks new ground

Provincial councillor expects a lot from the new professorship

The state government wants to further expand the range of services on offer and is now taking the next step. 700,000 euros (until 2030) will be invested in an endowed professorship for palliative medicine at the Medical University of Innsbruck. What does LR Hagele expect from this? "The development of new care concepts for the best possible care of those affected and innovative research and teaching," argues the Provincial Councillor.