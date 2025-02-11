Styrian forests are on red alert

"It's dry as dust in the forests"

"Ten years ago, there were hardly any forest fires until well into March - unfortunately, things are different now," says Harald Schaden, Judenburg's regional fire brigade commander and special forest fire officer for the regional fire brigade association. "It's currently dust-dry in the forests and the vegetation is very dry. Should a fire really break out, these are huge fire accelerants." He therefore appeals to the public to take personal responsibility: "It's best not even to smoke in the forest at the moment. Take garbage, such as empty glass bottles, home with you. And if you see smoke, call the fire department immediately."