Extreme drought
Styrian forests are on red alert
The current drought in Styria is causing a major fire hazard. In some regions, there has been 80 percent less precipitation than normal. There is currently no real improvement in sight.
For a real winter wonderland, Styrians currently have to head up high - but in many parts of the Grüne Mark this winter, the snow is still wet and brown. Not only are many (smaller) ski resorts facing major problems due to the lack of precipitation (as reported, the ski lifts at Niederalpl, for example, are already at a standstill due to the lack of snow), but the Styrian forests are also currently on red alert due to the drought.
"It's dry as dust in the forests"
"Ten years ago, there were hardly any forest fires until well into March - unfortunately, things are different now," says Harald Schaden, Judenburg's regional fire brigade commander and special forest fire officer for the regional fire brigade association. "It's currently dust-dry in the forests and the vegetation is very dry. Should a fire really break out, these are huge fire accelerants." He therefore appeals to the public to take personal responsibility: "It's best not even to smoke in the forest at the moment. Take garbage, such as empty glass bottles, home with you. And if you see smoke, call the fire department immediately."
Michele Salmi can explain the drastic extent of the drought this winter: "The last month with a normal amount of precipitation was October - since then, only 40 to 60 percent of the normal amount has fallen in most regions," explains the Ubimet meteorologist. In some parts of the country, the situation is even more dramatic: in the Gleisdorf, Graz and Voitsberg areas, up to 80 percent of the normal amount of precipitation is missing.
Chance of thin snow cover in Graz
And there is no real improvement in sight. "At the moment, the forecasts are not entirely clear, but there is a good chance that it will snow in large parts of Styria from Wednesday. However, more than a few centimetres will almost certainly not fall by Friday." Graz and the southern part of the province should at least be covered in snow on Friday.
Beyond that, no precipitation is on the way. "It will be dry again from the weekend and very cold due to an easterly current," predicts Salmi. So don't forget your thick ski jacket when enjoying the slopes during the semester break.
