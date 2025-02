Wurz son on his way to his first podium

Charlie regularly challenges dad Alex on his racing bike, and now the 19-year-old has also shown off the road: The "Trail du Mon Angel" was an impressive 30 km uphill and downhill over hill and dale back to Monaco, in the end the young racer came 31st overall - and second in his age group. The first podium of the season. Even Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas was amazed by the strong performance - and joked via Instagram: "So, are your legs hurting?"