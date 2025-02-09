Game on a knife's edge

It remained an open game on a knife's edge. The Germans went 5:4 ahead again, Unterkirchner equalized from a short corner to make it 5:5. Thanks to another goal shortly before the end of the third quarter, Black-Red-Gold went into the final period with a 6:5 lead, but were unable to hold on to it. Unterkircher's fourth goal of the evening (35') meant the game went to a penalty shoot-out. There, goalie Mateusz Szymczyk gave Austria the better starting position and Unterkircher also scored. However, Sebastian Eitenberger and Losonci failed to score against the German goalkeeper - the DHB team celebrated their fourth World Championship gold.