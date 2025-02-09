Bulls grades
No player was better than “average”
Runners-up Salzburg put in a weak performance for long stretches against Klagenfurt. The Bulls only managed a 0-0 draw and no player was able to recommend themselves for the upcoming tasks. The Bullen scores in detail from "Krone" editor Philip Kirchtag.
Salzburg were held to a 0-0 draw by Austria Klagenfurt, with Thomas Letsch's side once again failing to put in a good performance. Here are the Bulls' scores in detail:
OUR NOTES: 6 team-high, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused
Alexander Schlager 3
Hardly called upon. He was needed twice, and the ÖFB team goalkeeper was on hand to make the save.
Nicolas Capaldo 3
Played a solid game on the right flank and often drove his colleagues on. The "Gaucho" once again showed his fighting spirit. However, he was unable to score.
Samson Baidoo 2
Hardly conceded anything defensively, but the defensive boss was sometimes wild in his build-up play.
Maximiliano Caufriez 3
Made his league debut without any major errors. However, Klagenfurt's attackers were also pretty harmless, so the Belgian was never really challenged.
Hendry Blank 2
The German first had to find his feet on the left side of defense. Almost all of his crosses went nowhere.
Mads Bidstrup 2
The Danish captain fought as usual, but showed weaknesses with the ball. He made several technical errors and often failed to get simple balls to his teammates.
Takumu Kawamura 3
As in Linz, he was committed and ran extremely well. Had to leave the field shortly before the end with a suspected serious shoulder injury.
Adam Daghim 2
Made an effort but was unlucky. Had one free shot from ten meters, but only hit Hinteregger. The Dane lacks a nose for goal!
Bobby Clark 3
Was a surprise inclusion in the starting eleven and was the most noticeable Bull in attack. Tried a lot, was often playable, but little came of it.
Yorbe Vertessen 2
Initially completely invisible on his Salzburg debut. He got a little better as the game went on. But: There must be more to come!
Karim Onisiwo 2
Not in the game at all at first. Had three decent opportunities after the change of ends, but couldn't convert any of them.
Edmund Baidoo 2
Should have set the tone offensively. Did not succeed.
Dorgeles Nene 3
Fitted in well and brought a breath of fresh air.
Mamady Diambou 0
