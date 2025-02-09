"What did you do?" the little one insisted. I thought about it. "We played cops and robbers, blind man's buff and tens." I had to explain the children's games to him in detail. He furrowed his brow and looked at me sympathetically. "It was that bad?" he said after a while. - "I don't have any bad memories of my childhood," I replied. "Was there a game that you really enjoyed?" - "There was. It was called Gummitwist. I played it with the neighbor girls. You put a rubber band around the ankles of two children. Their feet are about hip-width apart. The third child then makes certain jumps, always having to land on both bands of the elastic. The rubber moves upwards from round to round and the jumping becomes increasingly difficult. If the child makes a mistake, it's the next one's turn."