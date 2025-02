“Ice field hockey league sells its product too cheaply”

"I always say what I think honestly." The local sports scene has been familiar with this attitude from Martin Reiss at least since he took office in June 2024 as ice hockey president of the Vienna Capitals. "I still have the same attitude today," says the 69-year-old in an interview with the Krone, when asked about his offensively critical stance towards the ICE Hockey League from the outset. "We have a good exchange. I openly express my opinion there too, but we always have a good atmosphere."