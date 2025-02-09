How catering giant conquers the airport basement

The group currently has 2000 employees, the majority of whom are based in Austria. There is plenty to do, because apart from the classic catering business, the company also operates various restaurants, such as Das Anton in the Musiktheater in Linz or Bruckner's in the Brucknerhaus in Linz, as well as four Subway branches and 12 VaPiano restaurants. In Vienna, the Burgtheater, Musiktheater an der Wien, Cobenzl and the Parkcafé at Belvedere Palace are behind the culinary offerings.