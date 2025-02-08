National team canceled: “Didn’t want to take time off!”

"I'm finally pain-free and I'm already looking forward to playing in the hall again," emphasizes the 32-year-old, who has always remained loyal to his home club and always turned down requests from other clubs. He even turned down the national team twice. "It's difficult to reconcile that with my job. I didn't want to take extra leave for it," says the winger, who works as a car mechanic in a garage in Klagenfurt. "Handball was always just a hobby for me!"