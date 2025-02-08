Vorteilswelt
European Cup as a goal

National team canceled: “Didn’t want to take time off!”

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 16:32

Handball ace Mathias Rath is celebrating his comeback from injury with his Ferlach team today in the HLA against Krems.The car mechanic is determined to get back into the European Cup.

A true Ferlach veteran will start his 16th handball season this Saturday! Mathias Rath missed the entire fall after suffering a herniated disc and is only now fully fit again. He will make his comeback against Krems - Ferlach have only won two out of 25 matches in their history.

The national team would have been difficult to reconcile with my job. Handball was always just a hobby for me.

Mathias RATH

"I'm finally pain-free and I'm already looking forward to playing in the hall again," emphasizes the 32-year-old, who has always remained loyal to his home club and always turned down requests from other clubs. He even turned down the national team twice. "It's difficult to reconcile that with my job. I didn't want to take extra leave for it," says the winger, who works as a car mechanic in a garage in Klagenfurt. "Handball was always just a hobby for me!"

European Cup would be the goal once again
In recent years, he has experienced all the highs and lows with the club. "The highlight was the European Cup in Cyprus - I'd like to experience that again in my career," says Rath, who never had a written contract. "He's an honest, helpful guy who has always kept his word. We hope he stays for a long time," said chairman Walter Perkounig. Rath: "My plan was always to retire at 35" 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf