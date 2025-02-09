Paulus Bohl: “Marry Balázs Ekker in the ballroom”

I would say to just take a relaxed approach, lower your expectations but keep an open mind. If you're looking forward to a nice evening with a new person who is unlikely to be Mrs. Perfect, but with whom you can still have a fun time, you won't go far wrong. And I think timing is incredibly important. If you'd met your partner six months earlier, one of you would probably have been at a different enough point in your lives that nothing would have come of it, even though it's a great match today. Knowing that you simply don't have complete control over it also takes some of the pressure off.