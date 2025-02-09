"Krone" interview
Paulus Bohl: “Marry Balázs Ekker in the ballroom”
In his search for love, cabaret artist and "Dancing Stars" contestant Paulus Bohl has found his first solo program. In an interview with the "Krone", he talked about his comedic solo act, his "love" for Mickie Krause and why he wants to marry juror Balázs Ekker.
With their ingenious online videos, brothers Paulus and Benji Bohl, better known as Dr. Bohl, have long strained the heart and laughter muscles of their fans - in the most positive sense. From March, the former will not only be taking to the smooth "Dancing Stars" stage, but will also be performing solo on the cabaret stage for the first time next week with his "Solo" program.
"Krone": The most obvious question first: Why are you performing your next program solo?
Paulus Bohl: As my congenial, wonderful brother Benji is getting closer and closer to becoming an actual doctor at MedUni, we simply wanted to add a facet to our potpourri so that I can perform at any time without having to reconcile this with his very limited time resources.
Speaking of "reconciling": In your program "Solo", you work through romantic dates - "the most frequently targeted minefield in this world", as you call it. What were the two most important lessons you learned from your dating experiences?
I would say to just take a relaxed approach, lower your expectations but keep an open mind. If you're looking forward to a nice evening with a new person who is unlikely to be Mrs. Perfect, but with whom you can still have a fun time, you won't go far wrong. And I think timing is incredibly important. If you'd met your partner six months earlier, one of you would probably have been at a different enough point in your lives that nothing would have come of it, even though it's a great match today. Knowing that you simply don't have complete control over it also takes some of the pressure off.
What about after the field tests? Do you tend to use apps like Tinder, Bumble and co. or do you prefer the analog first contact after all?
I don't think anything beats the classic, analog first contact. When it comes to apps, I'm a fan of the ones where you can write a bit more in your profile. Because of the level of creativity involved, you get a better feel for the other person straight away.
I read that in "Solo" you also came to terms with your own past. That sounds almost therapeutic...
Not therapeutic at all, but I now know, for example, that I can clearly say "no" to sport on a first date. To protect myself and my entire environment. My humble self, sweating like a pig to loud techno music in almost complete darkness, is definitely not a target-oriented sight.
"Mickie (Krause) sings about it and Han is called that: Solo" is in the description of your program. Hand on heart: who would you rather go on a (not necessarily romantic, but platonic) date with?
Definitely the former. But forget platonic, I want romance! I need the romance! Nothing has to be as uplifting as getting romantically and nicely sweaty with Mickie Krause at lunchtime on the Ballermann.
They will soon be dancing on "Dancing Stars". How much potential does the ballroom have as a romantic venue?
Infinitely! Didn't Balázs Ekker even get married there? If not, please do. So get married in the Ballroom. And Balázs Ekker.
Finally, what piece of wisdom would you like to pass on to anyone who is single?
I think that the "Kronen Zeitung", as a major medium, also has a certain responsibility and should do more to support young singles in this country! As a man of science, I am of course happy to offer my intuition on a long-term basis. From now on, every week as "Dr. Bohl Sommer"?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
