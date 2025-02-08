After record fine: Billa now a “model student”

Relying on the reasonable legal opinion at the time

The Supreme Court had increased the original fine of 1.5 million euros following appeals by the Federal Competition Authority and the Federal Cartel Prosecutor. What kind of offense was it that cost 70 million euros? You have to look back to 2018, when the then subsidiary Merkur Warenhandels AG (now Billa Plus) took over the food retail business in the Welas-Park shopping center in Wels. Rewe had relied on the "reasonable legal opinion at the time", which meant that the rental of the location was not subject to registration. Subsequent notification was made in August 2022 and the takeover was approved - this could no longer avert the penalty.