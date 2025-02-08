Double menu ordered after shock in the Cup

From Saturday, he wants to return to his sporting role. "I'm not the big goalscorer or the most important player, but I think I'm doing a solid job," says the 26-year-old in a down-to-earth manner. Herbert Wagner's team will have to do without several players in the Ländle. In addition to the long-term injured Timon Glimm and Florian Stanzel, Max Musil, who is about to become a father for the first time, and coach's son Christian, who may be called up to the army, are also missing. "That makes it much more difficult, especially as experience shows that the future teams of the first division teams can draw on a fuller squad for home games," says coach Wagner.