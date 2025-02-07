Death fall into concrete ruin leaves many questions unanswered

Eyewitnesses in shock

The father of one of the young people involved refuses to believe the investigators' suspicions. "They just wanted to enjoy the beautiful view," he explains to the "Krone" and describes the last terrible seconds before the fall: according to him, the girl suddenly fell into a hole in the concrete floor while turning around. The friends present had resuscitated the 15-year-old themselves and alerted the rescue services. The teenagers are in shock.