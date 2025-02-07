300 guests at location conference

Four members of the state government and numerous business experts attended the first location conference at the Firmament in Rankweil. Topics relevant to the location were discussed in four panels. Among other things, the questions of how innovations could be driven forward, which paths lead out of bureaucracy and how the shortage of skilled workers should be countered were explored. In a fourth thematic block, the topic of "modern infrastructure as a key location factor" was discussed. Martin Assmann, former head of "Vision Rheintal", emphasized in his input that, from a spatial planning perspective, highly developed locations must be made available for the economy.