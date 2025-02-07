Economic policy
300 guests at location conference
Strengthening the local business location was the focus of the Vorarlberg Chamber of Commerce's dialog. There is a lot on the wish list, especially when it comes to infrastructure.
Four members of the state government and numerous business experts attended the first location conference at the Firmament in Rankweil. Topics relevant to the location were discussed in four panels. Among other things, the questions of how innovations could be driven forward, which paths lead out of bureaucracy and how the shortage of skilled workers should be countered were explored. In a fourth thematic block, the topic of "modern infrastructure as a key location factor" was discussed. Martin Assmann, former head of "Vision Rheintal", emphasized in his input that, from a spatial planning perspective, highly developed locations must be made available for the economy.
Modern infrastructure
In terms of transport infrastructure, entrepreneur Wolfram Senger-Weiss spoke of a "poor report card S18" and of a problem that has remained unresolved for decades. He had the feeling that people were trying to prevent traffic instead of developing it. The strict separation between road and rail transport is outdated; what is needed is a modern infrastructure that integrates all modes of transport. A reliable rail connection for freight traffic to Germany, Vorarlberg's most important trading partner, is just as urgent.
"Good rail, bad road traffic - this narrative dates back to the last century," said Provincial Governor Christof Bitschi. With regard to S18, he was optimistic that things would move forward. The Vice-President of the Vorarlberg Chamber of Commerce, Petra Kreuzer, spoke out in favor of a functional area concept. The aim should be to develop a clear and sustainable vision for the use of important areas across the entire state.
