Skiing operations suspended: “Disaster for landlords”

You can't do without snow cannons

So skiing is currently only possible with snow cannons. All lifts are therefore in operation on the Weinebene. "We had minus eight degrees during the night and even made additional snow," says Johann Sturm. The situation on the Teichalm is similar. "Thanks to the snowmaking, we're doing well on the slopes, but everything around us is green - that's not much fun," says Steven Kletzenbauer. "But we're happy with the season so far and hope to see lots of guests during the energy vacations."