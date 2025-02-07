2400 Syrians could have to leave Austria

According to the Ministry of the Interior, a total of 618 Syrians applied for asylum in January. In the same month last year, the figure was 1392. If they currently submit an application, it is registered but not processed. Almost 80 Syrians have left Austria voluntarily. In addition, hundreds of counselling sessions were held to help people organize their return. Syrians who leave voluntarily receive up to 1000 euros. If they return permanently, their protection status is then revoked.