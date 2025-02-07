Vorteilswelt
Proceedings initiated

2400 Syrians could have to leave Austria

07.02.2025 13:19

Since the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, 2400 procedures for the revocation of asylum have been initiated for Syrians in Austria. In addition, 55 percent fewer asylum applications have been submitted, the Ministry of the Interior announced on Friday.

Following the fall of the Assad regime in December, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) had announced a repatriation and deportation program as well as a suspension of asylum decisions for Syrians. There were now 55 percent fewer asylum applications from this group in January 2025 than in January a year ago.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, a total of 618 Syrians applied for asylum in January. In the same month last year, the figure was 1392. If they currently submit an application, it is registered but not processed. Almost 80 Syrians have left Austria voluntarily. In addition, hundreds of counselling sessions were held to help people organize their return. Syrians who leave voluntarily receive up to 1000 euros. If they return permanently, their protection status is then revoked.

Karner: Temporary asylum protection
"Syria now needs its citizens in order to be rebuilt," said Karner. Asylum is only temporary protection that can no longer be granted if there are no grounds for it. NGOs such as Caritas and Diakonie had criticized the procedure in the past and pointed out the confusing, chaotic situation in Syria.

According to Karner, criminal offenders should be deported first and those "who do not want to integrate and work".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

