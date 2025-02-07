Carnival beer
The lubricant of the Tårreter Fåsnåcht
On Sunday, the people of Tårret return to the carnival after eight years. The preparations went like clockwork thanks to the exclusive carnival beer, which artist Poschusta helped to get off to a flying start. Note the two total road closures.
Four years ago, it would have been the turn again, but the coronavirus defeated the carnival virus. The bomb should have exploded back then, but the fuse was rolled up again and absolute silence was agreed.
So the cat was let out of the bag on November 11, 2024 at the beer tapping in the Knights' Hall of the Starkenberg brewery - with frenetic applause: the Tarrenzer Fasnachtsbier has been around since 1993, but a new idea made it "famous": Local artist Wernfried Poschusta created labels of all eleven carnival groups. Even if Roller, Scheller or Hexen can be compared with other carnivals, the Tarrenzer Fasnachtsbier is unique and unmistakable.
"For weeks, people have only been drinking carnival beer"
"We only brew for our Tårreter", says Martin Steiner, head of the local Starkenberg brewery, who has also received other requests. It is a secret recipe, locked away in the brewery's icebox. With five percent alcohol, a light amber color and an unmistakable taste thanks to fine roasted malts, it is a beer like no other. "For weeks now, people in Tarrenz have been drinking almost exclusively Fasnachtsbier, the exclusive grain juice is going through the roof this year. Every 20th crate contains a Joker (court jester) label, so you get a crate for free," says carnival chairman Bernhard Juen. But people prefer to pay for the new crate and keep the Joker as a collector's item.
Fasnacht heaven from 12 noon
However, the 500 or so active carnival revellers will have to control their beer consumption from Saturday, because that's when things get serious: from 2.30 p.m., the floats will be moving from the Bauhof to the GH Lamm. After the carnival mass on Sunday, the procession starts at 10 am, eagerly awaited by all amateur photographers. From 12 noon, the Tarrenzer are finally back in their carnival heaven, Scheller and Roller dance their "Gangle", the village witches make a fuss, the Sackner make way for bears, violin painters, Labara, Ochsenmusig, knights, Waldmandle and originals until 5 pm, the "Schlusskroas". The larvae are taken off, the bare faces still caught up in the mysticism of knowing that the carnival will be dormant for another four years.
Shuttle services run to Wenns, Haiming, Imst and Tarrenz. Please note that the Mieminger Straße will be completely closed on Saturday from 12 noon to 5 pm and on Sunday from 8 am to 6 pm. It is only possible to take the large-scale bypass via Mötz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
