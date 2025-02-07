The lubricant of the Tårreter Fåsnåcht

Fasnacht heaven from 12 noon

However, the 500 or so active carnival revellers will have to control their beer consumption from Saturday, because that's when things get serious: from 2.30 p.m., the floats will be moving from the Bauhof to the GH Lamm. After the carnival mass on Sunday, the procession starts at 10 am, eagerly awaited by all amateur photographers. From 12 noon, the Tarrenzer are finally back in their carnival heaven, Scheller and Roller dance their "Gangle", the village witches make a fuss, the Sackner make way for bears, violin painters, Labara, Ochsenmusig, knights, Waldmandle and originals until 5 pm, the "Schlusskroas". The larvae are taken off, the bare faces still caught up in the mysticism of knowing that the carnival will be dormant for another four years.