The president must pull the cart out of the mud

The two sides parted on unfriendly terms and then covered themselves with mailings, postings and emails. Herbert Kickl left no doubt that the FPÖ insisted on the Ministry of the Interior, the EU agendas in the Chancellery and the Ministry of Finance. The ÖVP was "surprised" by this public clarity. And sent a non-public message to the Blue Party about the conditions under which talks could continue. But trust - it seems to have been destroyed. If it ever existed.