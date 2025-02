Controversial “waste center” approved by authorities

Since January 1, a deposit has been collected on non-returnable plastic bottles and aluminum cans in order to recycle them. Deposit containers from smaller retailers that are not processed using deposit machines, such as those in supermarkets, are taken back in bags by the drinks retailer and then transported to a collection, counting and pressing center. According to operator EWP Recycling GmbH, the center for Tyrol and Vorarlberg was to be built in the Starkenbach industrial estate in Schönwies. More than 400 citizens have signed a petition against this. They fear noise and stench. The operating company has always emphasized that the concerns are completely unfounded because a maximum of 15 truck journeys per day are to be expected for deliveries and only two per week for deliveries.