Trump signs ban on trans athletes

"No men in women's sports"

The decree is entitled "No men in women's sports". The 78-year-old right-wing populist used the opportunity to put pressure on the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as the USA is hosting the next Summer Olympics. "In Los Angeles 2028, my administration will not stand idly by and watch men beat female athletes," said Trump. To that end, his administration will "deny all visa applications from men who attempt to fraudulently enter the United States by posing as female athletes".