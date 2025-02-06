Hacker: “No, the Viennese can’t pay for it!”

This has led him to think aloud about whether there could be two waiting lists in future: One for patients from Vienna and another for patients from the other provinces. Is it realistic for this proposal to be implemented? Hacker in an interview on krone.tv: "Is it realistic to do it: Yes. Is it planned in the next few weeks or months? No. And I still assume that all the laws and agreements in the federal states have now slowly been read and that they will perhaps take me up on my offer to have a discussion and propose solutions. I find it intolerable that this is being carried out on the backs of patients."