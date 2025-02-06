LIVE from 11.30 am: Who will win the women’s Super-G?

Our first medal
Our first World Championship medal is here - and it shines in GOLD! Stephanie Venier triumphed in the super-G on Thursday and left Saalbach shaking. The silver medal went to Italy's Federica Brignone (+0.10 seconds), bronze went to Lauren Macuga from the USA and Kajsa Vickhoff Lie from Norway (both +0.24)
Sensational! The ÖSV already struck in the second World Championship competition: Stephanie Venier surprisingly raced to victory with a dream run and caused ecstasy among the red-white-red fans at the finish. Venier had actually seen herself as the "underdog and hunter - and not in the role of favorite". But she didn't allow herself to be fazed and kept to her line.
Enormous nervousness as a "good omen"
This is the Tyrolean's second World Championship gold medal after winning silver in the downhill in St. Moritz in 2017. Venier was still quite nervous before the start, as the 31-year-old reveals at the finish, adding: "But that was probably a good omen."
It is the eighth World Championship gold medal for an Austrian woman in the super-G, the first since Nicole Schmidhofer in St. Moritz in 2017. 34 years after Ulrike Maier, another Austrian triumphed in the super-G of a Saalbach World Championships, this time on the slope named after Maier, who died prematurely in 1994.
The other Austrians were unable to keep up with the fastest. The second best ÖSV lady was Conny Hütter (+0.91). Ariane Rädler lost more time (1.80).
The big favorites, Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) and Sofia Goggia (ITA), came away empty-handed. US star Lindsey Vonn got stuck on a gate and was eliminated with a pained face.
Worries after Haaser's fall
Ricarda Haaser caused a moment of shock when she fell shortly after a jump and subsequently had her knee examined. There is still no exact information on her state of health. Her other World Championship starts are in doubt.
