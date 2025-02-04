Burgenland state parliament: FPÖ takes over ÖVP club rooms

"Solution for all parliamentary groups"

The shifts in the state parliament elections - the FPÖ made significant gains and came second for the first time, while the ÖVP slipped to third place - also led to a reallocation of space. This was agreed on Monday as part of a presidential meeting. "We have found a solution so that all parliamentary groups will have suitable space," reports Parliament President Robert Hergovich (SPÖ). The space has been distributed in such a way that it now roughly corresponds to the size of the respective clubs. "I believe that all members of parliament will now find good conditions for their work," says Hergovich.