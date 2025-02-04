Consequence of election results
Burgenland state parliament: FPÖ takes over ÖVP club rooms
The space for the parliamentary groups in the Eisenstadt Landhaus has now also been redistributed. The results of the state parliament elections were taken into account. The Freedom Party can therefore look forward to more space.
The state parliamentary elections have also resulted in a shift of seats in the House. Specifically, each parliamentary group is entitled to space in the Landhaus. From two mandataries upwards, there is already club status, which guarantees the corresponding infrastructure. The larger a parliamentary group is, the more space it can claim.
"Solution for all parliamentary groups"
The shifts in the state parliament elections - the FPÖ made significant gains and came second for the first time, while the ÖVP slipped to third place - also led to a reallocation of space. This was agreed on Monday as part of a presidential meeting. "We have found a solution so that all parliamentary groups will have suitable space," reports Parliament President Robert Hergovich (SPÖ). The space has been distributed in such a way that it now roughly corresponds to the size of the respective clubs. "I believe that all members of parliament will now find good conditions for their work," says Hergovich.
FPÖ moves to the second floor
The most important change: as has already been reported, the FPÖ is taking over the ÖVP's previous premises on the second floor. This is certainly another painful step for the People's Party following the loss of the 2nd President of the Provincial Parliament and the Federal Council mandate. After all, this part of the Landhaus was used by the ÖVP for decades. Instead, it is now time to move out: The People's Party is moving to the ground floor into the former FPÖ premises.
Exactly when the move will take place depends on the constituent session of the state parliament.
