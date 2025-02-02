Unlucky Djuricin
“I’m so sorry for the team”
Stripfing's unlucky player Marco Djuricin reflected on the Cup drama against Hartberg. The 32-year-old was left feeling frustrated after his goal was disallowed and he was shown a yellow card. While new coach Emin Sulimani also took some positives from the disastrous evening.
Honestly? I haven't really slept much." Marco Djuricin was noticeably marked after the bitter Cup exit. Understandably so. On his return to the Genarali-Arena, the ex-Austrian had put the Stripfingers ahead in the Cup quarter-final against Hartberg with a dream goal shortly before the end, and accepted a yellow card for pulling his body out while celebrating the goal. Which cost him dearly. Because five minutes after his goal was taken back by the VAR for offside, the 32-year-old was sent off with a yellow-red card. A little later, his team were knocked out of the competition in extra time. Really bitter!
Especially as the ball clearly came from the opponent when it was "offside". Coach Emin Sulimani sighs: "According to our information, Pecirep stopped Kainz from playing a clear ball. But you can see that the Styrian is leaning on him." Which also caused a lack of understanding from Djuricin. "He went outside to watch the scene. I'm lost for words." The evening left a pallid aftertaste. Especially the exclusion. "This rule makes no sense to me. If he takes the goal back, he must also revise the card," raged the striker after the unfortunate 2-0 defeat.
Incidentally, Djuricin was not only celebrating his debut for Stripfing. He was excluded for the first time in his career. "Feels strange after 14 years. I'm so sorry for the team. We had the better chances to score and deserved much more." You have to sign it like that "A great indicator "What remains is confidence: Austrias partner club sees itself prepared for the spring opener in three weeks against Amstetten.
"A great yardstick"
"If we play like this, we don't need to worry at all, we'll manage to stay in the second division." His coach also believes this: "That was a great yardstick for us," says Sulimani. "We've only been together for three weeks in this constellation and sold ourselves dearly against a Bundesliga team."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
