VSV eager for revenge for the derby defeat

For years, the Eagles have only been a points supplier in the derby. In Klagenfurt it's all blows anyway, but things aren't looking too good on the Drau either. In the last ten duels in Villach, there has only been one three-point win. The Eagles won three times in overtime - KAC won six times, five of them after 60 minutes. In other words: VSV took ten points, Klagenfurt 20.