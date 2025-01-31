DeepSeek: How Chinese engineers are showing off the USA

In China, the snake stands for change and wisdom - attributes that US companies such as OpenAI, which is strongly supported by Microsoft, Google, Meta and Amazon also attribute to their AI agents. Last year, they pumped billions into the power-hungry, computationally intensive training of their AI algorithms. The expansion of computing capacities could not happen fast enough - the US dominance in this still young field was to be secured. The beneficiary was the chip company Nvidia, whose processors are well suited to AI training - and who could barely keep up with production. Driven by a few major customers and stock market euphoria, the share price exploded - only to plummet after the unveiling of DeepSeek AI. 600 billion US dollars were wiped out in a single day. What is making investors so nervous? Krone+ explains the background.