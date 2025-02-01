“Urgent” need was denied to customer

A question of "good will"

"This is only mandatory for stores over 1000 square meters in size," says Martin Sonntag, Head of Retail at the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce. If there is a customer toilet, customers are not permitted to use the staff toilets. That is all that is regulated by law. The rest is up to the goodwill of the respective retailers. "Everyone tries to make it as pleasant as possible for customers, but it's not always possible to use the staff toilet. For example, if customers have to go through many corridors or the social room. It would be necessary for an employee to be present at all times," says Sonntag, who himself runs a retail company in Linz.