One million suffer from “constant ringing” in their ears

According to statistics from the Austrian Tinnitus League (ÖTL), up to one million people in Austria suffer from recurring noises, with around 200,000 of these suffering from chronic tinnitus. This is considered incurable. "Many people have a short-lived whistling that goes away after around two minutes. Sufferers who still have the noise have to learn to deal with it. There is no approved medication to make the whistling, hissing or beeping simply disappear," explains OA Dr. Christoph Balber, ENT specialist at the Ordensklinikum Linz Barmherzige Schwestern.