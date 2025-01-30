All lines converged at the post office in Sonntag, long-distance calls were forwarded to Bludenz. A stopwatch (!) was used to calculate the bill. Outside office hours, subscribers in the Großes Walsertal were connected to each other - during this time, telephone calls were free of charge. Each telephone station could be reached via a corresponding number of ring tones. The disadvantage of this solution, however, was that anyone could listen in. It was not until the early 1950s that the self-dialing system was introduced in the region. There is always interesting information about the geology and history of the Walsertal along the hiking route. The route initially runs along the right bank of the Lutz into the valley. This section is largely in the shade, which means that even in foehn weather, winter conditions prevail. The smaller tributaries of the Lutz are frozen and bizarre ice sculptures have formed on waterfalls. There are also some icy spots along the way, but these can usually be easily avoided.