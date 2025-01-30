Most beautiful hiking routes
Automatically saved draft
There are numerous beautiful winter hiking trails in the Großes Walsertal Biosphere Park. The route from the Garsella district to Sonntag-Buchboden is relaxed and without any significant inclines and takes a good two hours.
Today's tour starts in Garsella, a district that belongs to the municipality of Sonntag in the Großes Walsertal. The peaks of the Lechquellgebirge mountains form the natural borders to the south, east and northwest at around 800 meters above sea level. The most striking of these are the Breithorn (2081 meters), the Rote Wand (2704 meters), the Johanneskopf (2573 meters), the Braunarlspitze (2649 meters) and the Zitterklapfen (2403 meters). The largest body of water is the Lutz, along which today's hiking route runs. The winter hiking trail starts right by the bridge in Garsella and leads to Buchboden. Right at the start, an information board draws attention to an interesting fact: the first telephone connection for the Walser communities was made around 1903. At that time, an intercom station was installed in every village in an inn.
Tips and information
Type: easy winter hike
Duration: around two hours (for the one-way route to Buchboden, not including the way back)
Starting point: Lutzbrücke in Garsella (parking available opposite the former Gasthaus Jenny - but for a donation of 0.50 cents per hour, as it is a private parking lot)
Equipment: winter-proof shoes with good tread soles, clothing suitable for the weather
Refreshment stops: Gasthof Krone in Sonntag, Biosphärenpark-Haus in Boden (take the "Sonntag-Seilbahn" turn-off on the hiking trail)
Public transport: Bus route 570 (e.g. from the Thüringen bus station)
All lines converged at the post office in Sonntag, long-distance calls were forwarded to Bludenz. A stopwatch (!) was used to calculate the bill. Outside office hours, subscribers in the Großes Walsertal were connected to each other - during this time, telephone calls were free of charge. Each telephone station could be reached via a corresponding number of ring tones. The disadvantage of this solution, however, was that anyone could listen in. It was not until the early 1950s that the self-dialing system was introduced in the region. There is always interesting information about the geology and history of the Walsertal along the hiking route. The route initially runs along the right bank of the Lutz into the valley. This section is largely in the shade, which means that even in foehn weather, winter conditions prevail. The smaller tributaries of the Lutz are frozen and bizarre ice sculptures have formed on waterfalls. There are also some icy spots along the way, but these can usually be easily avoided.
After about half an hour, you reach the beautiful Reutele bridge. If you cross this, you come directly to the church in Sonntag. This is dedicated to the two saints Oswald and Dominikus. The latter may also have something to do with the name of the village: The name Sonntag goes back to the Latin word "dominicus" (belonging, dominion) and either testifies to the different ownership relationships between the free Walsers and the native Romans or stood for "dies dominicus" (day of the Lord) and was translated literally by the Walsers who immigrated in the 14th century. Sonntag had its own parish by 1457 at the latest. The nave of the church was destroyed by an avalanche in 1806, but was later rebuilt and extended. Today, the church and cemetery are listed buildings. The Gothic north tower, which rises pointedly into the sky, can be seen again and again during the hike.
Marsh lycopod
The marsh lycopod thrives in moors and wetlands. This plant is characterized by its creeping, often branched shoots, which take root in nutrient-poor, acidic soil. The tiny, scale-like leaflets are arranged spirally around the stems, giving the plant a delicate, almost moss-like appearance. It is striking that the marsh lycopod does not form flowers, because as a fern it reproduces exclusively via spores. These are formed in tiny sporangia, which sit at the tips of the upright growing shoots and are spread by wind and water . This reproduction strategy has proven itself over millions of years and is reminiscent of the time before flowering plants conquered the world. The marsh lycopod is an important indicator of the health of a habitat. The plant prefers open, light-flooded and nutrient-poor locations such as heather moors, sand pits or pioneer areas in marshes. There it helps to stabilize the soiland creates microhabitats for other specialized species. However, the marsh lycopod is now endangered in many places, as wetlands are increasingly being drained or otherwise destroyed.
If you don't want to visit the church, follow the signpost in the direction of Buchboden. A few meters after the sports field, you finally change to the other side of the valley and follow the route on the left side of the Lutz. Shortly before Buchboden, the winter hiking trail then branches off to the left and leads a short distance uphill to the church in Buchboden. If you wish, you can make an additional loop. You can either return to Garsella via the same route or take the call and country bus.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.