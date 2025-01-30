Blue-black pact
Mixed results: how the coalition negotiations are going
The blue-black coalition is pretty much in the middle of the government negotiations and the results so far are mixed. Some groups are as good as finished, others are making little progress. The "Krone" has an overview of the current state of the negotiations - and new-old ministerial rumors.
The talks between the FPÖ and ÖVP have recently been rough - at least on the surface. The Freedom Party served the People's Party heavy fare. After the demand for a bank levy, the abolition of compulsory chamber membership was also put on the table - both red rags for the blacks.
Broad consensus on social issues and schools
As expected, there were no results on these points, but the party leaders Herbert Kickl and Christian Stocker met twice. Negotiations continue in the subgroups. Social issues and education were on the agenda on Thursday. There are few differences here. As reported, compulsory German before starting school has already been agreed. In the areas of housing, justice, families and transport, the content is also as good as through.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.