Mixed results: how the coalition negotiations are going

The talks between the FPÖ and ÖVP have recently been rough - at least on the surface. The Freedom Party served the People's Party heavy fare. After the demand for a bank levy, the abolition of compulsory chamber membership was also put on the table - both red rags for the blacks.

Broad consensus on social issues and schools

As expected, there were no results on these points, but the party leaders Herbert Kickl and Christian Stocker met twice. Negotiations continue in the subgroups. Social issues and education were on the agenda on Thursday. There are few differences here. As reported, compulsory German before starting school has already been agreed. In the areas of housing, justice, families and transport, the content is also as good as through.