Prudent and strong defender

This class was also evident in the Austrian national team. Feiersinger was part of the team that won the group and secured a ticket to the 1998 World Cup in France. To this day, this is still the last sporting qualification that the ÖFB team has achieved. In front of keeper Michael Konsel, who was in brilliant form at the time, "Sali" Feiersinger shone as a prudent and strong defensive leader. The rest was done by the "Abbruch GesmbH" Peter Schöttel/Toni Pfeffer. In the games against Cameroon, Chile (1:1 in each case) and Italy (1:2), this defense was fully convincing, but unfortunately the offense fell far short of expectations despite the big names.