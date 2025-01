Wokeism excesses have killed Wokeism

It's now happening in quick succession: President Trump is tearing down the foundations of the wokeism ideology (= consciousness awakening) with a tsunami of decrees. Wokeism includes: white guilt in the past and present, gender diversity (LGBTQ), multiculturalism and, in the German-speaking world, gendering. The (un)social networks of Silicon Valley have already abolished all self-control. Even the N-word can be used there again.