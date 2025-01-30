JJ: Our star at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025

How did the song that will be released to the public at the beginning of March come about?

I went to Berlin in the summer and the three of us sat down in the studio. At half past twelve we were thinking about where the journey should take us. The songwriter then said we were going to have a therapy session and I should just cry it all out. I then told her what was on my mind and 15 minutes later we had the lyrics. We then tried to find the right beats with the producer and a way to harmoniously transfer the classical element into a pop sound. That worked very well very quickly and after twelve hours we were satisfied. You can look forward to a fusion of several worlds.