Kika/Leiner: Customers feel with the employees

On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, not even the revolving door at the entrance wants to work properly. It stops on its last day of work while a small crowd of people waits to be let in. In a few hours, the huge furniture store in the 14th district, which can already be seen from afar, will close for good anyway. Just like the other two branches in Vienna and many more in Austria. This also means the end for the remaining 1,350 of the former 3,000 employees across the country.