Kika/Leiner: Customers feel with the employees
The furniture giant Kika/Leiner closed its doors for good on Wednesday. The "Krone" met resigned employees and curious customers on the last day.
On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, not even the revolving door at the entrance wants to work properly. It stops on its last day of work while a small crowd of people waits to be let in. In a few hours, the huge furniture store in the 14th district, which can already be seen from afar, will close for good anyway. Just like the other two branches in Vienna and many more in Austria. This also means the end for the remaining 1,350 of the former 3,000 employees across the country.
Since the end of last week, the insolvent chain has been trying to make the last capital with discounts of 90 percent. Which worked, because on the last day the four-storey building is empty.
Solid wood shelves for 23 euros and beach balls
There are only a few remaining items on the ground floor. Leiner beach balls for 50 cents, books for one euro each and pieces of furniture packed in cardboard. "I found a solid wood shelf," says one man happily. Instead of 230 euros, he only has to pay just over 20 euros.
Many other customers are less fortunate. "There's nothing left," says a lady in amazement after she has scoured every floor. She can't find any nursery furniture for her son. Only a few employees can be found at the few desks on the deserted floors, with a barrier preventing access.
I feel sorry for the employees. It's terrible that this company is really closing. I've often shopped here, from bed linen to crockery to my kitchen. I hope the employees find new jobs.
Elisabeth Stanek (65)
Dutiful to the end
"Not all my colleagues have turned up for work today," says one employee. We want to know why he is still here. "Because I'm conscientious." What else is there to work on? "I don't know, nothing really." The mood is sombre, disappointed employees who are facing the ruins of their careers. Disappointed customers who haven't found a bargain after all, and those who are simply curious.
When I heard that the stores were closing, I asked all my friends to shop here and advertised. The quality of the furniture is excellent, the situation is very sad.
Mohammed Elaeraky (67)
I actually just wanted to see what was still available. When I only saw the boxes and empty floors, I immediately turned around again. It's a real shame.
Ingeborg Hoberg (96)
However, most people feel for the employees. "They are always the ones who suffer. Especially in times like these, when it's already so difficult," says one customer. Some of them are sympathetic to the employees. At least it's a consolation, albeit a small one.
A new career with the insolvency foundation
Over the past few days, many have dutifully carried out their duties in the current furniture store skeleton, putting the well-being of their former employer above their own. Around 200 people in Vienna are affected by the bankruptcy. They are facing an unknown future - a time of reorientation. The Insolvency Foundation of the City of Vienna and waff wants to help them with this.
Participants have the opportunity to invest up to three years in training and further education - be it for an apprenticeship, a degree or additional qualifications. During this time, they receive unemployment benefit from AMS Vienna and a training grant of 100 euros per month from waff. Information is available on the waff website.
