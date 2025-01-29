“We know it’s a risky sport, but…”

"If I have doubts, I don't race!"

As an athlete, she sees it as her job to point things out so that the international federation does something. "I'm struggling myself because I don't really know what can be changed. We want to race, we want to be fast. And we all know that it's a risky sport. The question is just up to what point it is worth the risk." For herself, however, she has clarified the question. "If I have even the slightest doubt before a downhill, I won't race. I've learned that much from my past," Olivier clarifies.