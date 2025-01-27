Reader question
Would you like more information about the EU?
User Amore would like to discuss this question with the "Krone" community. Most people don't even know what the political groups in the EU are made up of and what work they actually do, she says. What do you expect as a citizen and is information even wanted?
Austria has been a full member of the EU for 30 years now. In the referendum on joining the EU on June 12, 1994, a good two thirds of the population voted in favor of accession. But where there is a lot of light, there is also a lot of shadow and so, alongside positive effects such as the single currency or the abolition of border controls, the population also remembers negative examples, such as the curvature of the cucumber.
What do citizens expect? Is information desired? Would you perhaps like to take part in a discussion on EU issues? What is Brussels and the Commission planning?
Einsendung von Userin Amore
The impact that EU accession has had on our country and its population is undeniable. What do you think about the EU? Do you feel sufficiently informed or would you like more information? Which areas do you find particularly interesting and which not?
We would like to thank Amore for suggesting this topic.
