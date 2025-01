The “Krone” helps Carinthian woman make a fresh start

"Krone" readers and Rutar help in need

When the "Krone" found out about the Klagenfurt woman's difficult situation, it was clear that help was needed. Together with the Carinthian furniture store Rutar, which donated 2,000 euros, the "Krone readers help" association supported the woman in need with a voucher so that she could finally furnish her new home with the essentials! "A thousand thanks! I'm really speechless!" she says, touched.