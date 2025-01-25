Debutantes: they open the ball night of the year

Many medals won

Markus Faymann and Lena Strohriegel are real professionals. The inclusive couple have been dancing together for years, but Saturday was their first time at the grand opening of the Opernredoute. "We have won many medals at the Special Olympics dance competitions," they say happily. Joachim Lampel and Laetitia Gauby, the second inclusive couple, know what's important in the evening: "I'll stay super focused and smile," says Lampel. After the polonaise, they enjoy the evening together. "And we'll definitely dance along to the quadrille!" says Gauby. A legendary ball night!