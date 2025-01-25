Vorteilswelt
Graz Opera Coute

Debutantes: they open the ball night of the year

Nachrichten
25.01.2025 18:00

50 young ladies and gentlemen open the 24th Opernredoute in Graz. We present three couples in more detail here: What motivates them and what challenges they face on the dance floor.

0 Kommentare

While all the other debutante couples waltz across the dance floor in pairs, Karin Mandic and her brother Markus Schreiber are a threesome: Karin's baby is due in June. "I had to buy a new dress," says the employee of the Conny & Dado dance school in Graz. "But the tulle skirt conceals the belly quite well."

Uncle Markus also has a very special role to play as a gymnast: he is catapulted spectacularly into the air. "We must have practiced this 50 times before we tried it on a parquet floor." The siblings are therefore "a little nervous". But the joy clearly outweighs this.

The two inclusive couples: Markus Faymann and Lena Strohriegel and Joachim Lampel and Laetitia Gauby.
The two inclusive couples: Markus Faymann and Lena Strohriegel and Joachim Lampel and Laetitia Gauby.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Karin Mandic and her brother Markus Schreiber dance for the first time at the opening of the Opera Redoute.
Karin Mandic and her brother Markus Schreiber dance for the first time at the opening of the Opera Redoute.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

Many medals won
Markus Faymann and Lena Strohriegel are real professionals. The inclusive couple have been dancing together for years, but Saturday was their first time at the grand opening of the Opernredoute. "We have won many medals at the Special Olympics dance competitions," they say happily. Joachim Lampel and Laetitia Gauby, the second inclusive couple, know what's important in the evening: "I'll stay super focused and smile," says Lampel. After the polonaise, they enjoy the evening together. "And we'll definitely dance along to the quadrille!" says Gauby. A legendary ball night!

Click through the impressions of the dress rehearsal of the polonaise, choreographed by Ingrid and Jörg Dietrich as well as Conny Leban-Ibrakovic and Helmut Nebel
Click through the impressions of the dress rehearsal of the polonaise, choreographed by Ingrid and Jörg Dietrich as well as Conny Leban-Ibrakovic and Helmut Nebel
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
"Moonstruck" night starts at 9 pm
The opening of the 24th Grazer Opernredoute starts at 9 pm on Saturday, with admission from 6.30 pm. This year's guest list includes politicians from the Vice-Chancellor downwards as well as celebrities such as Lugner's widow Simone.

At midnight, the artists of the Graz Opera show what they can do. The sold-out event with 2500 guests officially lasts until 5am. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannah Michaeler
Hannah Michaeler
